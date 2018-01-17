TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

17 January 2018

Nigeria Defender Joins Swedish Club

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports
Nigerian Defender, Chima Akas has joined Swedish Club, Kalmar FF on a three-year contract.

Akas made his senior international debut for the home-based Eagles in a 1–0 friendly defeat by the Ivory Coast in January 2015. He captained his side for qualification for the 2016 African Nations Championship.

Akas played for Shooting Stars from 2010-2013, Sharks FC 2014-2015 and Enyimba from 2016 to date.

The 23-year-old left back speaks on his move to Kalmar FF

That's been my goal since I came here to sign a contract with the association. Therefore, it feels good that it is finally clear. I see myself as a quick left-footed player who plays at the left of the back line. I also have good qualities like ball winners and have a nice foot in fixed situations.


