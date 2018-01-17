Wenger Labelled Mike Dean A Disgrace

Arsene Wenger called Mike Dean a “disgrace” and accused the referee of dishonesty after Arsenal’s controversial clash with West Bromwich Albion.

An independent disciplinary hearing on January 5 gave Wenger a three-game touchline ban and £40,000 fine for the incident but the panel’s written reasons were only published on Tuesday.

In Dean’s incident report, now published by the Football Association, he stated: “As we’ve entered the dressing room after the game Mr Wenger stood behind us in the doorway and told the West Brom steward to ‘let him in’.

“He was very aggressive leaning towards me, pointing aggressively at me saying ‘you’re not honest’ on numerous occasions.

“I replied ‘so you’re calling me a cheat’. He replied ‘I maintain what I say, you’re not honest’.

“He then said ‘you’ve done this to us many times before, you’re supposed to be professional, you’re a disgrace’. He was then ushered out of the room by the West Brom safety officer.”