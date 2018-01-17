NFF Signs Partnership Deal With Coca-Cola

The Nigeria Football Federation have signed a deal worth $4 million with Coca-Cola, who will become the Official Soft Drink Partner of all Nigeria National Teams.

NFF made the announcement at the official signing ceremony held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick, NFF Vice President and Chairman, League Management Company (LMC) Mallam Shehu Dikko, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and top officials of Coca-Cola were present.

Super Falcons Duo of Asisat Oshoala and Onome Ebi were also in Attendance.

In Recent Times, NFF have sealed Partnership deals with Payporte, an online payment outlet and now Soft Drink Giants Coca-Cola, Nigerians can only hope for more Sponsorship Deals.

NFF also Announced that the Super Eagles will play series of Friendly matches to prepare the team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Poland vs Nigeria - Mar 23 (in Poland)

Nigeria vs Serbia - Mar 27 (in London)

Nigeria vs DR Congo - May 25 (in Nigeria)

England vs Nigeria - June 2 (in England)

Nigeria vs Czech - June 6 (in Austria)