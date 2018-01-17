TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Football News | 17 January 2018 15:18 CET

NFF Signs Partnership Deal With Coca-Cola

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports

The Nigeria Football Federation have signed a deal worth $4 million with Coca-Cola, who will become the Official Soft Drink Partner of all Nigeria National Teams.

NFF made the announcement at the official signing ceremony held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick, NFF Vice President and Chairman, League Management Company (LMC) Mallam Shehu Dikko, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and top officials of Coca-Cola were present.

Super Falcons Duo of Asisat Oshoala and Onome Ebi were also in Attendance.

In Recent Times, NFF have sealed Partnership deals with Payporte, an online payment outlet and now Soft Drink Giants Coca-Cola, Nigerians can only hope for more Sponsorship Deals.

NFF also Announced that the Super Eagles will play series of Friendly matches to prepare the team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Poland vs Nigeria - Mar 23 (in Poland)

Nigeria vs Serbia - Mar 27 (in London)

Nigeria vs DR Congo - May 25 (in Nigeria)

England vs Nigeria - June 2 (in England)

Nigeria vs Czech - June 6 (in Austria)


Your life is the sum total of all your decisions.
By: Akwasi Antwi Boasiak

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists