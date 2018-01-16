TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

16 January 2018

CHAN 2018; Yusuf-Home Based Eagles Will Improve

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports

Home Based Eagles Coach, Salisu Yusuf is confident his team will improve and seal a place in the second round of CHAN 2018 which is currently going on in Morrocco.

Nigeria played a goalless draw against Rwanda Yesterday, but Libya spanked Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in the other Group C match.

Yusuf is optimistic the team will scale through the group stage despite an unwanted start, the Eagles hit the bar three times in the first half.

“Generally, it is not a setback because we created chances and we couldn’t score but if we keep creating chances and hopefully take them, we can beat any team in this tournament,” Yusuf said.

A combination of ill luck and poor finishing ensure Nigeria could only share the spoils with Rwanda on Monday.

“We will continue to play with a positive attitude,’

“Just as we were against Rwanda and which also allowed us to create many chances''

Nigeria have a chance to redeem their image as they play table-toppers, Libya on Friday.

Kick-off time in Tangier is 5.30pm Nigerian time.


