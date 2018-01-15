NPFL Round UP, Plateau Utd Off to a Flyer As MFM Stumble.

The 2016/2017 NPFL season kicked off on Saturday as Katsina United played out a 2-2 draw against Kano Pillars.

Action Resumed on Saturday as Nigeria representatives on the Continent Plateau United,MFM FC,Enyimba were all in action.

Plateau United continued where they ended last season by beating Nasarawa United 1-0 in Lafia courtesy of a goal from Former Nigeria U20 striker King Osanga.

MFM seems not to have been able to deal with their away form blues as they lost 2-0 to Abia Warriors Two second half goals by Ndifreke Effiong for Abia Warriors in the space of 14 minutes ended MFM’s resistance.

Newly Promoted sides were given baptism of fire as none of them won,Go Round FC, Kwara United and Yobe Desert Stars all lost while Heartland were held 0-0 at home by Sunshine Stars.

MatchDay 1 Results

Kwara United 0-2 Niger Tornadoes

Abia Warriors 2-0 MFM FC

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Go-Round

Akwa United d 2-0 Rangers

Rivers utd 1-0 Elkanemi Warriors

Heartand 0-0 Sunshine stars

FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 Yobe Stars

Lobi Stars 1-1 Enyimba

Nassarawa United 0-1 Plateau United

Katsina United 2-2 Kano Pillars

The NPFL Week 2 Matches is on Wednesday.