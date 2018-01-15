CHAN 2018: Nigerian Set To Take On Rwanda

The Home Based Eagles are ready to kick start their 2018 CHAN Campaign as they play Rwanda tonight.

The game is billed for 8:30 pm Nigeria Time.

Head Coach, Salisu Yusuf says the team are not in Morocco for the CHAN competition alone but for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“We are not here just for CHAN . Everyone is thinking of the World Cup as well,” Salisu told the NFF Official website on Sunday.

“For the players , they have a massive opportunity to play their way into the big one in Russia.

“However, at every opportunity, we have made it clear to the boys that they must work as a team . If they win the tournament, the chances of some of the players making the squad to Russia will be high . No man can clap with only one hand. Teamwork is key for this business.”

The Eagles will slug it out with Rwanda,Libya and Equatorial Guinea for a place in the Second Round.