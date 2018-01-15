: Guardiola- Man City Must Move On

Liverpool Ended Manchester City Impressive Unbeaten Run on Sunday by beating the EPL Table Toppers 4-3 ,but City Coach Guardiola has warned his players to move on and not be Complacent.

“I always said no. It is still to be done . Sometimes the worse thing is when people say from one month ago that it is over.

“It ’s so difficult to maintain this run , especially against good teams like Liverpool.

“We lost a lot of balls . Liverpool are so aggressive without the ball and we had little bit of a problem to control that,”

“ We started the second half good until the goal from Firmino. After that we lost our control and we become involved in the environment at Anfield.”

“Football is an unpredictable game . We have to fight until the end to win the league.”

“Now we must be positive, analyse why we lost and look to the game against Newcastle,” said Guardiola ,

It will be noted that City had not lost in the EPL since April 2017 when Chelsea beat them.