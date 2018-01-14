TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Women Football | 14 January 2018 08:42 CET

Falconets Defeat South Africa in Polokwane

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports

Nigeria U-20 Female team beat the Basetsana of South Africa in Polokwane to take a strong advantage into the second leg in Benin.

FC Robo Queens forward opened the scoring in the 30th minute before Anam Imo added the second to put the game beyond the Reach of the South Africans.

The 9th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals will hold in France 7th – 26th August 2018.

The return is scheduled for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday, 27th January 2018.


Make the hero the good one and not the valiant.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists