Falconets Defeat South Africa in Polokwane

Nigeria U-20 Female team beat the Basetsana of South Africa in Polokwane to take a strong advantage into the second leg in Benin.

FC Robo Queens forward opened the scoring in the 30th minute before Anam Imo added the second to put the game beyond the Reach of the South Africans.

The 9th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals will hold in France 7th – 26th August 2018.

The return is scheduled for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday, 27th January 2018.