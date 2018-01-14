TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 14 January 2018 08:29 CET

`10-man Leicester City frustrate listless Chelsea

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

Ten -man Leicester City frustrated Chelsea in an eventful 0-0 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors ended the match on the back foot after Ben Chilwell received a second yellow for a bad foul on  Victor Moses  on 68 minutes that possibly merited a straight red.

But Leicester should have been in front by then after dominating a first half in which they mustered 12 goal attempts.

A below-par Chelsea failed to create chances of note until stoppage time, when Kasper Schmeichel smartly repelled  Marcos Alonso ‘s free-kick.

Anotnio  Conte ‘s side missed the chance to go above second-place  Manchester United , and could now be overtaken by  Liverpool  if they beat  Manchester City  on Sunday. TALKING POINT

Leicester look like their old selves. It's difficult to know what to expect from Leicester, after the highs of two seasons ago and the lows of their last campaign, but this was reminiscent of the former. They dominated Chelsea in every department, looking especially dangerous on the break, and it took the red card for Chelsea to get a foothold in the game. Even then Leicester limited them to few clear chances and this match was another clear sign that  Claude Puel  has the Foxes on the right track.


When you have given nothing, ask for nothing.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists