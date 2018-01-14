`10-man Leicester City frustrate listless Chelsea

Ten -man Leicester City frustrated Chelsea in an eventful 0-0 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors ended the match on the back foot after Ben Chilwell received a second yellow for a bad foul on Victor Moses on 68 minutes that possibly merited a straight red.

But Leicester should have been in front by then after dominating a first half in which they mustered 12 goal attempts.

A below-par Chelsea failed to create chances of note until stoppage time, when Kasper Schmeichel smartly repelled Marcos Alonso ‘s free-kick.

Anotnio Conte ‘s side missed the chance to go above second-place Manchester United , and could now be overtaken by Liverpool if they beat Manchester City on Sunday. TALKING POINT

Leicester look like their old selves. It's difficult to know what to expect from Leicester, after the highs of two seasons ago and the lows of their last campaign, but this was reminiscent of the former. They dominated Chelsea in every department, looking especially dangerous on the break, and it took the red card for Chelsea to get a foothold in the game. Even then Leicester limited them to few clear chances and this match was another clear sign that Claude Puel has the Foxes on the right track.