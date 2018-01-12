Football News | 12 January 2018 17:24 CET
Bakambu is the Most Expensive African Player
Cedric Bakambu becomes most expensive African Player of all time after sealing £65m move To China.
Congolese striker Cedric Bakambu has snubbed a move to the Premier League to join Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan in a record-breaking deal worth £65million.The 26-year-old has agreed to a long-term contract worth a reported £307,000 a week.
Bakambu scored 46 goals for Villareal in over 100 appearances
for the yellow submarines