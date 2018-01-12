Guardiola Wins EPL Manager of the Month

Manchester City Coach, Pep Guardiola has won the EPL Manager of the Month Of December.

Guardiola has won it four times in a row which is a record, only Antonio Conte comes close having won it three times in a row in 2016.

Manchester City won six matches in December and drew only one.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Striker has been rewarded for his blistering form in the month of December by winning the EPL Player of the month.

Kane scored eight goals - including two hat-tricks - during December.