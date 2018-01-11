Shooting Stars Eye Swift Return to the NPFL

Shooting Stars of Ibadan also known as 3SC will be campaigning in the Bet9ja NNL this season after going down in the 2016/2017 NPFL season.

The Ibadan based club finished 16th on the league table with 50 points from 38 matches in the 2016/2017 NPFL.

General Manager of Shooting Stars, Mr Rasheed Balogun has promised the Oluyole Warrior supporters that the club will make a swift return to the NPFL

“The management of the club has identified the problems of the team and adequate measures are being put in place to ensure a smooth and successful season for the Oluyole Warriors,“ he said.

Balogun promised that the team would be rejuvenated for a successful season in the NNL.

​“The club is targeting an immediate return to the NPFL next season.

“The supporters want the team to reclaim its lost glory and compete in the NPFL next year and that is our target for this season.

“We need corporate sponsorship to complement the state government’s funding to drive us to success and we also want to appeal to our fans not to lose hope in us,“ Balogun said.