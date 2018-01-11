Nwakali Joins Aberdeen

Aberdeen have signed Manchester City’s Nigerian midfielder Chidiebere Nwakali on loan until the end of the season.

The 21- year old joined Manchester City in 2014 after impressing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2013.

Nwakali has had to spend time away from the Etihad to develop his game, he has been sent out on loan to Malaga, Girona and recently Norwegian club, Sogndal.

"Manchester City have been very keen for Chidi to get some competitive game time and it's a deal we've been working on for a couple of months now," manager Derek McInnes told Aberdeen’s website.

"I'm sure he will be a positive addition to our squad."