Zidane Confirms Real Madrid Contract Extension

Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he has extended his contract until 2020.

Zidane has been under pressure this season as Real Madrid have failed to hit top form, the Galacticos are 16 points behind runaway laliga leaders, Barcelona.

Real Madrid surrendered a 2-0 lead to play out a 2-2 draw with lowly Numancia in the Copa Del Rey last night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It is already signed. I have until 2020,” Zidane told AS after seeing his side reach the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey .

“I go match by match, year by year, like last year. I cannot look two or three years ahead because having the contract does not mean anything.”