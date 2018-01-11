Super Falcons Star Joins Swedish Club

Super Falcons Midfielder, Ngozi Okobi has joined Swedish club Eskilstuna United from Vittsjö GIK

The elated Ngozi spoke to her new club website

Okobi has represented Nigeria 27 times scoring four goals.

“I look very much forward to coming to Eskilstuna, which is a top club. The team wants to play good football and keep the ball within the team,” Okobi told the club’s official website.

“My goal is of course to be an even better player and to help the team to as good a position as possible in the league.

“I’ve also played in Washington Spirit in the United States of America and Damallsvenskan (Swedish League) is very classy.”

Ngozi played at the 2008 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, 2010 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup with the Falconets.

Okobi was part of the Super Falcons squad at the African Women's Championship tournaments of 2010, 2012 and 2014, winning two of them (2010 and 2014).

She also played for Nigeria at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.