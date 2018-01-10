England Announce Nigeria Friendly

Three Lions of England will play the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the build-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

England will also be playing against Costa Rica in another friendly match aimed at preparing the players for the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's side will take on Nigeria at Wembley on June 2 and then Costa Rica at Elland Road five days later, before heading off for the tournament in Russia.

England have been paired alongside Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G.

Southgate’s men are next in action in March when they face the Netherlands at the Amsterdam Arena on Friday 23 March and Italy at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday 27 March