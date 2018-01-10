WAFU CUP; Super Falcons To Play Senegal and Togo

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been drawn alongside Togo and Senegal in the 2018 WAFU Women's Cup which will be hosted by Ivory Coast from February 14 to February 24, 2018.

The WAFU Cup is a Regional Competition which is contested by teams in the West African Football Union. Group A

Cote d’Ivoire

Niger

Burkina Faso

Ghana

Group B

Nigeria

Togo

Benin

Senegal.

It will be recalled that Nigeria lost in the final to arch-rivals, Ghana 4-1 in the men edition hosted by Ghana in 2017.