Kwara United Players and Officials Injured in Road Accident

Newly Promoted NPFL Clubside, Kwara United were involved in an Auto Crash on their way back to Ilorin after participating in the just concluded Bet9ja NNL Super four in Lagos.

The Accident occurred along Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Thankfully, no life was lost, but some players were injured and they have been hospitalised.

The Harmony boys are back in the NPFL after spending two seasons in the NNL.

Former Flying Eagles Coach, John Obuh led the team from the NNL to the NPFL.

The NPFL 2016/2017 will start on Saturday with the harmony boys hosting Niger Tornadoes of Minna in Ilorin.