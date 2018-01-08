Carabao Cup: Conte reveals team selection for Arsenal vs Chelsea

Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte, has hinted he will revert to his first-choice line-up, when they face Arsenal in a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Conte made nine changes for Chelsea's 0-0 draw at Norwich in the FA Cup on Saturday, from the team that drew 2-2 at Arsenal in the Premier League last week.

That FA Cup result means the Blues will be forced to play a third-round replay, which will take place in between the first and second legs of their Carabao Cup semi.

“When you play every three days and you have to play many games, it means you are facing every competition.

“Now on Wednesday we have to play a semifinal against Arsenal. I think we deserved to reach this target.

“It's very important in this moment of the season to have all the squad in the best physical form, because you have to play a lot of games and everyone must be ready,” Conte told Chelsea TV.

The second leg of the semifinal is on January 24