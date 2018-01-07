Conte Labels Mourinho As Fake

The War of Words between Jose Mourinho and Antonio is getting hotter,Chelsea boss has referred to Mourinho as 'Fake' and a Little man.

Mourinho had initially triggered this row by referring on Thursday to 'clown' behaviour on the touchline which is believed to be aimed at Conte and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Conte Responded by saying Mourinho has a habit of forgetting things saying he is suffering from Senile Dementia.

And Mourinho also accused Conte of been banned for Match-Fixing allegation in Italy, and Conte has responded in a rant.

'I think before you make this type of comment, to hurt another person, you must pay great attention. You show you are a little man. A little man. You (Mourinho) don't know very well what is the situation.

'But I know him very well in the past. In the past he was a little man in many circumstances, he is a little man in the present and for sure he will be a little man in the future.

'Mourinho is this. You know him very well. The level is very low. I repeat: I think before you speak you have to know very well what happened.

'But this is not my problem. I consider him a little man, I consider him a man with a very low profile.'

Conte said: 'I remember a stupid example with Ranieri, when he offended Ranieri for his English. Then when Ranieri was sacked he put on a shirt for Ranieri. You are a fake.

'If you want to fight a person, you try to kill this person. And then after two years you try to help this person, because maybe it's good for you, for your profile.'

Conte added: 'I don't have anything to clarify now. It will be the opportunity in the game against United when we go to Old Trafford. Me and him face to face. I'm ready. I don't know if he's ready.'