TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Football News | 7 January 2018 09:47 CET

Barcelona Confirm Coutinho Signing

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports
Click for Full Image Size

Barcelona have Completed the Signing of Brazilian Midfielder, Phillipe Coutinho from Liverpool for £142m.

This bring an end to one of the longest running transfer saga since last summer.

Coutinho will be unveiled on Monday where over 50,000 Supporters are expected to be present.

Meanwhile,Liverpool Coach,Jurgen Klopp said the Club could not stop Coutinho from fulfilling his life long Dream of playing for Barcelona.

"Philippe was insistent with me, the owners and even his teammates this was a move he was desperate to make happen," Klopp told the Liverpool website.

"Despite that we managed to keep the player here beyond the summer window hoping that we would be able to persuade him to stay and be part of what we are looking to do.

"I can tell the Liverpool supporters that we, as a club, have done everything within our means to convince Philippe that remaining part of LFC was as attractive as moving to Spain, but he is 100% certain his future, and that of his family, belongs at Barcelona.

"It is his dream and I am now convinced there is nothing left at our disposal to change his mind


DEPENDING ON THE SIZE OF LOVE THE MORE AND VARIED THE WORLD
By: BETTY-BEV. AGYEI

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists