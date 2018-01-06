Manchester City survive Burnley scare as Coventry shock Stoke

Sergio Aguero scored two goals in 93 seconds as Manchester City came from behind to beat Burnley 4-1 in the FA Cup third round.

The Premier League leaders were looking at a potential early exit after Ashley Barnes gave Burnley a one-goal lead, but Ilkay Gundogan set up Aguero for two quick strikes in the 56th and 58th minutes to turn the game on its head.

Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva also got in on the act to send the cup favourites into the fourth round, where they could meet the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

There was bad news for London trio Brentford, Fulham and QPR on Saturday as they exited the cup after respective home defeats to Notts County, Southampton and MK Dons.

Chelsea will have to play an unwanted replay after Norwich fought to a well-deserved goalless draw against the Premier League champions at Carrow Road.

But the real shock of the day came at the Ricoh Arena, with under-pressure Mark Hughes seeing Stoke go down 2-1 to Coventry in what could be his final game as Potters’ manager.

Results of FA Cup matches

Liverpool 2 Everton 1

Manchester United 2 Derby 0

Fleetwood Town 0 Leicester 0

Middlesbrough 2 Sunderland 0

Aston Villa 1 Peterborough United 3

Birmingham 1 Burton 0

Blackburn 0 Hull 1

Bolton 1 Huddersfield 2

Bournemouth 2 Wigan 2

Brentford 0 Notts County 1

Cardiff 0 Mansfield 0

Carlisle 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Coventry 2 Stoke 1

Doncaster Rovers 0 Rochdale 1

Exeter City 0 West Brom 2