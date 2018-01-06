Shanghai Shenhua Terminates Tevez Contract.

hinese Club,Shanghai Shenhua have terminated the Contract of highest paid footballer in the world,Carlos Tevez.

The former Manchester City forward has not had the best of time since moving to China,the Chinese club decided to cut their losses on the Argentine by terminating his big money Contract.

Tevez Earned £615,000 per week making him the highest paid player in the football during his stay in China.

Boca Juniors have announced that Tevez is making a return to the club after an unsuccessful short spell in China.

This is Tevez third stint in the Club,Tevez scored four goals in 16 Appearances for Shanghai Shenhua.