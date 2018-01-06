Oliseh Vows to Make Fortuna Sittard Fans Proud

Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh who is in charge of Dutch second Division side,Fortuna Sittard has promised to put smile on the faces of the club supporters by guiding them back to the Dutch Eridivise after going down in 2012.

Last season, Oliseh became the only manager in the club’s history to have won seven consecutive home games and this season he guided Fortuna Sittard to the third round of the Dutch Cup for the first time in 18 years.

Fortuna Sittard are currently on a six-game winning streak in the Dutch Second Division League.

“When I came here (to Fortuna Sittard), the first question from a journalist was: what the hell are you doing here?” Oliseh told nos.nl in a video interview.

“The fans of the club have been laughed at for years, I want to make them proud again.

“We have qualified for the play-offs which is good. We will not rest on our oars because we currently lead the table. We will work hard to achieve our aim and if promotion to the Eredivisie comes it will be great but we have 19 more games to show we can get back there.”

Fortuna Sittard were relegated from the Dutch Eredivisie league in 2002.

“I have told my players that they can reach the top in two ways. First they can go to the top with Fortuna, or they play so well that the top teams wants them,” former Ajax midfielder Oliseh added.

Fortuna Sittard currently lead the Erste Eredivise with 41 points in 19 Matches a tally which is enough to book a play off place for the modest Dutch Club.