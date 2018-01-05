Chelsea Signs Barkley

Chelsea have signed Ross Barkley for £15m from Everton, signing a five-and-a-half year deal. He will wear the No.8 shirt

The former Everton young star was close to joining Chelsea in the summer but he opted to stay at Merseyside to complete his Rehabilitation from Ankle Surgery.

Ross Barkley made his full international debut in 2013. He played for England at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and was selected in Roy Hodgson's 23-man squad for UEFA Euro 2016 but did not appear in any of England's matches.

Upon signing for the Premier League champions, Barkley said: ‘I'm overwhelmed, I'm looking forward to it and I'm really excited to get started.

‘To be given a fresh start at a new club like Chelsea, it's unbelievable for me. I'm looking forward to continuing where I left off at the end of last season and hoping to improve and add more goals to my game.’

Club director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘Ross is a player we have long admired and are certain he will prove to be an important player for Chelsea. He possesses outstanding technical and physical attributes, matched with good experience of the Premier League and a strong desire to succeed at the highest level. We welcome him to the club and look forward to seeing him in action.’