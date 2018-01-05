Salah Wins 2017 Aiteo Caf African Player Of The Year Award

Egypt and Liverpool Forward,Mohammed Salah is the new king of African Football after winning the African Player of the year Award beating the likes of Saidu Mane and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to the Gong.

Super Falcons Striker,Asisat Oshoala has also been named the Aiteo Caf 2017 African Women Player of the year award,the former FC Robo Queens star who plies her trade in China won her 3rd award in four years.

Oshoala impressed in her First Season in the Chinese league.

Egypt Coach,Hector Cuper scooped the coach of the year award.

Here are the list of Winners

• Sunday Ibrahim won the Legend's award.

• South Africa U20 wins women's national team of the year.

• Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania Leader of the year.

• Wydad Casablanca: Club of the year.

• Egypt coach Hector Cuper Coach of the year.

• Paston Daka (Zambia) : Youth player of the year.

• Egypt; National team of the year.

• Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria): women player of the year.

.

• H.E Nana Akufo-Addo & HE George Weah platinum awards

• XI; Mathlouthi (Tunisia), Maaloul (Tunisia), Baily ( Ivory Coast), Fathy (Egypt), Bencharki (Morocco), El Ahmandi (Morocco), Ounajem (Morocco), Ajayi (Nigeria), Boutaib (Morocco), Khenissi (Tunisia), Salah (Egypt).