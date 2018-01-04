Rivers State Government Release Funds for 2014/2015 Season Sign On Fees

Rivers State Governor,Nyesom Wike has fulfilled his Promise to the players of NPFL club, Rivers United by releasing funds for the 2014/2015 Sign on fees owed by the past administration.

Rivers United staged a Protest on the 19th of December 2017 at the Government Office where the players pleaded with the Governor to look into their issues.

Rivers United finished the 2016/2017 NPFL season in the 15th Position two points clear of the relegation zone.

The Rivers State Government has released funds for the payment of sign on fees owed players of Sharks, Dolphins and Rivers Angels FC for the 2014/15 season.

The funds were owed by the immediate past administration in the State.

Speaking on the development, Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Honourable Boma Iyaye stated that the present administration will continue make the welfare of sports men and women in the State top priority.

He added the the Rivers State Government will continue to support the two State-owned clubs, Rivers United FC and Rivers Angels FC to ensure that laurels are claimed in the upcoming campaign.

This is contained in a release made available by Sammy Wejinya,

The Media aide to the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports