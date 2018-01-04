Conte - Chelsea Running an Austerity Programme

Chelsea Coach, Antonio Conte has revealed that EPL defending champions are running an Austerity Programme which prevent him from getting his Favourite Players.

The former Italy Manager told Sky Sport Italia: 'I do not aim high with my requests, especially as in my history I've rarely been given the players I asked for.

'I always ended up at clubs who were running an austerity programme.

'I just try to do my work. If someone arrives, good; if they don't, then that's fine too. I have to continue my work, either way.'

I give my opinion to the club, I try to tell what are the roles we can improve — including on the numerical aspect because in some roles we don't have a couple of players or there is a young player that is not ready to play with the first team,' Conte said.

'If the club ask me some names I try to do this but then it's the club, it's the club that decides the name, the investment, which is the best player for the team.'