Mourinho Targets Fa Cup Trophy

Jose Mourinho is eyeing his first FA Cup trophy since he took over the affairs of Manchester United.

United will host Championship club Derby County on Friday in the third round of this season’s competition.

“I always give a lot of respect to the cups,” Mourinho said in his press conference on Thursday. “Of course, the FA Cup is special in relation to the League Cup. But even the League Cup, I think I was one of the first managers of the top teams to win it [in 2004]. I had that feeling that a cup is a beautiful competition, let’s go and try to win it. I won the FA Cup only once. If you ask me would I like to win a second one, of course I would. And we are going to try.”

Despite playing against a Championship side, Mourinho said Derby are a team of experience players.

“The draw was not nice to us because we are going to play against a Premier League team. You look to the players, they are not Championship players, they are Premier League players. I think I played against the majority of them in the Premier League. So when you go through the (Scott) Carsons, Curtis Davies, (Joe) Ledley, (Matej) Vydra, the (Tom) Huddlestones, all of them, they are a Premier League team.”

Arsenal are the defending champions of the oldest cup competition in the world.