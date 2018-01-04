Accra Set For Aiteo Caf Awards

Ghana Capital, Accra is ready to host African Football Stars,Administrators and Legends Today as the 2017 Aiteo Caf Awards holds at the Accra International Conference centre (AICC), home to many local and international events over the years.

The Event starts by 7pm. Mohammed Salah is the Favourite to win the 2017 African Player of the year award. Salah recently won the BBC Africa Footballer of the year award and Arab Player of the Year Award.

Here are the Nominees for each Categories

African Player of the Year:

Mohamed Salah (Egypt - Liverpool)

Sadio Mane (Senegal - Liverpool)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon - Borussia Dortmund)

Coach of the Year:

Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)

Club of the Year;

Al Ahly

TP Mazembe

Wydad Athletic Club

National Team of the Year:

Cameroon

Egypt

Nigeria

Women's Player of the Year;

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

Youth Player of the Year:

Krepin Diatta (Senegal & Sarpsborg)

Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)

Salam Giddou (Mali & Guidars)

Women's National Team of the Year:

Ghana U-20

Nigeria U-20

South Africa