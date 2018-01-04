Home Based Eagles Coach Speaks on CHAN List

Home Based Super Eagles Coach,Salisu Yusuf says he and his Technical Crew have selected the best Players in the local league that will make Nigeria proud in the 2018 CHAN.

Yusuf named a 23-man sqaud on Tuesday Night, but many Local League followers are not happy with the list.

Nigeria will play Rwanda in the first match,Libya and Equatorial Guinea are also in the same Group.

"We have done all within us to go with the best players available because we wish to give a very good account of ourselves in Morocco," the coach said.

"There were some players who will not be with us in Morocco due to injury or they have signed for clubs in Europe. But overall, this is the best team.

"We don't want to start talking about winning the trophy because besides your quality, you will also need some luck to achieve this.

"What I can guarantee is that Nigerians will be proud of this team."

"We certainly have more options in attack than we had at the WAFU Cup," said the coach.

"And I believe after a week of final preparations in Morocco, we will be ready to take on the rest of Africa at this level."

"We certainly have more options in attack than we had at the WAFU Cup," said the coach.

CHAN is a competition for African Based Players.