Ezenwa Leads 22 Others To 2018 Chan

Home Based Eagles Coach, Salisu Yusuf has released a 23-man list of players that will represent Nigeria in the 2018 CHAN Competition that will be held in Morocco.

The competition will kick off January 13 with Nigeria opening their campaign two days after against Rwanda in Tangier.

Nigeria will slug it out with Libya, Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea for a Place in the second round.

The Full List



Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Oladele Ajiboye (Plateau United); Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba FC) Defenders: Osas Okoro (Rangers International); Daniel James (Plateau United); Kalu Orji Okogbue (Rangers International); Ikouwem Utin (Enyimba FC); Abdullahi Musa (Wikki Tourists); Timothy Danladi (Katsina United); Ifeanyi Nweke (Kano Pillars); Stephen Eze (Kano Pillars)



Midfielders: Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United); Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars); Augustine Oladapo (Enyimba FC); Ekundayo Ojo (Sunshine Stars)



Forwards: Emeka Atuloma (Rivers United); Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars); Eneji Moses (Plateau United); Ibrahim Mustapha (Enyimba FC); Emeka Ogbuh (Rivers United); Sunday Faleye (Akwa United); Nura Muhammed (El-Kanemi Warriors); Okechukwu Gabriel (Akwa United)

The Group and the Match Venue

Group A (Casablanca)

Morocco, Guinea, Sudan, Mauritania

Group B (Marrakech)

Ivory Coast, Zambia, Uganda, Namibia

Group C (Tangier)

Libya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea

Group D (Agadir)

Angola, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Burkina Faso