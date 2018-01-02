TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Football News | 2 January 2018 19:21 CET

Wenger Charged By English Fa

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports

Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger has been Charged by the English FA for his behavior to the Match Officials after the Referee awarded a Controversial Penalty to West Brom in a 1-1 Draw on Sunday.

Wenger could face a lengthy ban after he was given a four-game touchline ban last season after a bust-up with Anthony Taylor.

The FA statement reads: “Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged following the West Bromwich Albion game on Sunday [31/12/17].

“It is alleged his language and/or behaviour in the match officials’ changing room after the game was abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee. He has until 6pm on Friday [05/01/18] to respond.”


