Wenger Charged By English Fa
Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger has been Charged by the English FA for his behavior to the Match Officials after the Referee awarded a Controversial Penalty to West Brom in a 1-1 Draw on Sunday.
Wenger could face a lengthy ban after he was given a four-game touchline ban last season after a bust-up with Anthony Taylor.
The FA statement reads: “Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged following the West Bromwich Albion game on Sunday [31/12/17].
“It is alleged his language and/or behaviour in the match officials’ changing room after the game was abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee. He has until 6pm on Friday [05/01/18] to respond.”