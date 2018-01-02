Super Falcons To Play France In April

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick has confirmed that the Nigeria Female National Team will play the French female Team in April.

The Super Falcons won the 2016 AWCON under the Tutelage of Florence Omagbemi,but the NFF decided not to renew Omagbemi's Contract.

Currently the AWCON Champions does not have a Coach after American Randy Waldrum refused to lead the team last month.

Pinnick: "We have signed a contract for a friendly match with the women's national team of France for 4th April 2018 in Paris," Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick

Meanwhile Pinnick also revealed that the Super Falcons will have a New Coach very soon.

"It is unfortunate that the coach (Randy Waldrum) we had contacted and approved for the Super Falcons' job opted for something else before the contract was signed, but that is water under the bridge and we have moved on," said Pinnick.

"In a few weeks, we will unveil a highly qualified Coach for the team and we will then take it from there."