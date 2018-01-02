LIVERPOOL FREE SALAH AND MANE FOR AITEO CAF AWARDS

By Ibrahim Taiwo, The Nigerian Voice Sports

Liverpool Duo of Mohammed Salah and Saidu Mane have been granted

permission to Travel to Ghana for the 2017 Aiteo CAF Awards in Ghana.

Salah is the overwhelming favourite to win the Award after playing a

starring role to help Egypt qualify for their first world cup in 28

Years.

Salah will slug it out with Victor Moses and Saidu Mane for the

African Top Award.

Liverpool Coach,Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the club will allow

Salah and Mane to Travel for the Awards Ceremony despite the fact that

the Reds will play Everton 24 hours after the Ceremony which will be

held in Accra on Thursday.

Klopp: "If it had been a matchday, they wouldn't have asked. We sleep

in a hotel, they sleep in a plane. That is all the difference.

"We have everything organised," Klopp said in his post-match press conference.

"We have two of the three best African players in our squad. We have

to show them respect.

"If Mo is not fit, it will not be for that (travelling),

" Klopp added. "For our side, it is just a sign of respect.

"I had (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang (at Borussia Dortmund) and there is

nothing more important than to go there."