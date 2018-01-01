Burnley hosts Liverpool, Man United visits Everton in New Year day actions

There's no better way to ring in the new year than with some Premier League action!

Five matches will take place on Jan. 1 as 19 clubs look to chase down league leaders Manchester City — who to this point appear to be running away with the PL title.

The day's “premier” matchup will take place at the Turf Moor when Burnley plays host to Mohamed Salah and Liverpool.

A Reds victory would put Jurgen Klopp 's side level on points with third-place Manchester United, however, a win for Burnley would push the club above Tottenham and into sixth.

Elsewhere, Everton takes on Man United, who has had its share of struggles recently with four consecutive winless matches in all competitions.

The Toffees are looking to get back to winning ways as well, after going three games unbeaten — including a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Below is the full schedule for Monday's PL action:

Brighton vs. Bournemouth — 7:30 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Liverpool — 10 a.m. ET Stoke City vs. Newcastle — 10 a.m. ET Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town — 10 a.m. ET Everton vs. Manchester United — 12:30 p.m