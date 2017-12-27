NFF moves games out of Abuja for lack of facilities: Official

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Wednesday, said it had to play most national teams' games outside the Abuja National Stadium, due to lack of facilities there.

Mohammed Sanusi, the NFF Secretary-General, told the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Abuja, that the national stadium currently lacked the necessary facilities for the teams to play conveniently.

Sanusi, however, disclosed that the various states had indicated interest in hosting the national teams.

NAN further reports that the female national teams have taken refuge at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, while the Super Eagles moved from the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

“Some of these states indicated interest in hosting the teams and that is why we went there. The Abuja National Stadium is under renovation and so there is no facility for us to play our matches here.

“We have our technical centre here, but there are no dressing rooms. So we are making efforts to see if the dressing rooms can be provided,” he said.

The Secretary- General added that the football house was planning to take the matches of the teams across the country, so that Nigerians can watch their national teams play live. (NAN)