John Terry speaks on Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, and this is what he says of both

John Terry reckons life was tougher at Chelsea under Antonio Conte than his predecessor Jose Mourinho.

The Blues legend played under both managers during his long career at Stamford Bridge and won Premier League titles with both bosses.

Terry only spent one year with the Italian before bringing the curtain down on his time in west London and heading to the Championship with Aston Villa.

But that was long enough for Conte to make a big impression on the centre-back and he told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football that work became harder after Mourinho left.

Terry said: “Yes [Conte's training is harder than Mourinho's was.

“Tougher than most, physically tougher, more demanding, a bit more running, which is normal for Italian coaches.

“Tactically a little bit more, but I think you can see, when you're a player, working 45 minutes to an hour every day on your tactics and you see that benefit at the weekend, you don't mind doing it.

“He's got a real good balance and he makes it enjoyable week in, week out.”

Terry became one of Mourinho's untouchables during his first stint at Chelsea, leading the club to their first Premier League triumph, and the bond between the two will always be special.

Terry added: “He was the best manager, and the best coach as well. He did everything.

“He was the first one to come and revolutionise it at Chelsea. He would be the first in, 8am, he'd be the one setting the cones out, and you'd come in as players and he'd be out there, if it was pouring with rain, getting his session organised.

“Mentally and psychologically, he had us from day one. We bought in to whatever he was going to deliver that day and he was the same when he came back. Having his presence there was enough.

“He had his eyes on everyone and when he speaks no one messes about or plays with a ball. You listen to him, he was the boss.

“I would give everything for him. I would leave that pitch in a coffin for him and every player felt the same.”

Conte's position has manager at Chelsea has come under scrutiny with speculation continuing to link him with a return to Serie A.

However, Terry is convinced the former Juventus chief's future lies in the Premier League as part of a long-term building project following a title win in his debut campaign.

Terry added: “I think they see him as a long-term manager. having worked with him, the way he dealt with me and other players, I think he's first class

“I think they stick with him long-term. We're only having this discussion because City have raised the bar.”