TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 15 December 2017 10:27 CET

'Mesut Ozil WILL join Manchester United'

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will become a Manchester United player but not until the end of the season, according to ESPN FC pundit and former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger says neither Mesut Ozil or fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez will be allowed to leave next month.

But Hislop reckons a deal will happen, and believes United will get the 29-year-old for free in the summer.

“This has been going on for quite some time,” Hislop said of Manchester United's Ozil interest.

“I think there is a chance (of it happening). I actually don't think it happens in January. But I'll put it down as a chance and say it happens.”

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Ozil in recent weeks.

However, reports from Spain claim Ozil would prefer a move to Old Trafford over a return to La Liga with Barca.


the problem of been punctual is that there's nobody to appreciate it
By: adejoh sunday

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists