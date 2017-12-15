'Mesut Ozil WILL join Manchester United'

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will become a Manchester United player but not until the end of the season, according to ESPN FC pundit and former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger says neither Mesut Ozil or fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez will be allowed to leave next month.

But Hislop reckons a deal will happen, and believes United will get the 29-year-old for free in the summer.

“This has been going on for quite some time,” Hislop said of Manchester United's Ozil interest.

“I think there is a chance (of it happening). I actually don't think it happens in January. But I'll put it down as a chance and say it happens.”

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Ozil in recent weeks.

However, reports from Spain claim Ozil would prefer a move to Old Trafford over a return to La Liga with Barca.