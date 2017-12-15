David Luiz issues Chelsea transfer ultimatum after Antonio Conte talks

Brazilian Luiz was dropped by Conte after a disagreement between the two over tactics following Chelsea’s Champions League defeat by Roma in Rome in October, and his reaction to being substituted in the home game against the Italians. The flamboyant centre back then picked up a knee injury and has been out of the Chelsea side now for three weeks.But he could be ready for a return on Saturday when Chelsea face Southampton at home (3pm).

Luiz, now 30, has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid, and it is understood that Bayern Munich are also motoring his situation.

David Luiz (left) has not played for Chelsea since his mistakes against Roma

Express Sport understands that Luiz and Conte met this week.And the manager said he wanted the defender back in his team.

Luiz, however, told the Italian that he wants regular first team football.

A source close to Luiz said: “David like any player wants to play. So now he is waiting to see what happens.”

Andreas Christensen has since taken Luiz's place at the back for Chelsea, with Conte impressed with the Dane's progress.

David Luiz could leave Chelsea, with Bayern Munich interested in his services