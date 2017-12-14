Finally, Chioma Ajunwa Promoted To ASP

Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games gold medallist Chioma Ajunwa, who is also an officer with the Nigerian Police Force has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police after being stagnated for nine years.

The Promotion from a Chief Superintendent of Police came a week after Ajunwa-Okpara, launched her foundation to discover new stars that will take the Nigerian nation to new heights.

Ajunwa performed as a track and field athlete and specialized in the 100m, 200m, and long jump. She competed at the 1990 Commonwealth Games, winning a bronze medal in the 4 x 100 metres relay, and competed at the African Championships in 1989 and the All Africa Games in 1991 where she won gold medals in the long jump.

Ajunwa went on to become the first West-African woman, as well as the first Nigerian, to win an Olympic gold medal in a track and field event when she emerged victorious in the women’s long jump event at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, with a jump length of 7.12 meters (on her first attempt) during the final.

The event which was held in Abuja was reportedly snubbed by top government officials but the strong lady of sports has remained dogged and said she will take sports to a height that nobody can imagine.

A delighted Director General of Chioma Ajunwa-Okpara Foundation, Prince Henry Amike, himself a top-notch athlete in his days, said the promotion of Chioma, was to showcase her professionalism, both in the police and the service of the nation.