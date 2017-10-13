Chelsea FC plotting a shock move for Sunderland AFC target Richmond Boakye

Sunderland target Richmond Boakye has been linked with a move to join Premier League Champions Chelsea in January, according to HITC sports.

Red Star Belgrade forward Boakye, who was previously linked with Sunderland during the summer transfer window, has now been touted with a move to join defending Premier League champions Chelsea for a fee of around £10 million.

This transfer fee will seem extravagant now as the Chelsea could have landed the services of Bokaye for free, had they shown their interest for the striker a little earlier.

Boakye was available on a free transfer during the summer transfer window before joining Belgrade and was even in the radar of Championship side Sunderland. The Black Cats eventually failed to land the forward and look set to rue the missed opportunity.

Sunderland are struggling to get goals in the Championship this season and this has been testified by the fact that they have netted only 12 goals in 11 league games. This is worse record than that of Boakye this season, who has been involved in 10 goals in seven games for Belgrade so far this season.

Now to make matter worse for Sunderland, Chelsea are said to be prepared to pay £10 million for the 24-year-old in the January transfer window and Sunderland certainly made a huge aberration by not signing the attacker in the summer.