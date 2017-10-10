Charly Musonda hits out at Chelsea in astonishing rant

Charly Musonda has seemingly launched an astonishing attack on Chelsea for a lack of opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old has been hailed as one of the brightest prospects at the club but has found game time limited under Antonio Conte.

Having spent time at Real Betis on loan, the Belgian returned to west London hoping for more chances to impress, with Conte promising him reward if he worked hard, but thus far such opportunities have been few and far between.

Musonda made one incredibly short appearance off the bench in the Premier League against Burnley while he got on the scoresheet in Chelsea's 5-1 EFL Cup demolition of Nottingham Forest.

But he has now hit back at the club and Conte for his lack of appearances this season, taking to Instagram to vent his frustration.

He wrote on the social media site: 'You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should.

'And what do you get back?