Nigerian multi-millionnaire gaming tycoon donates $150,000 to soccer team, Super Eagles

Kensington Adebutu, a Nigerian multi-millionaire gambling tycoon, has donated $150,000 to the Nigerian national soccer team, the Super Eagles, for becoming the first African team to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

According to a press release issued by the Communications Director of the Nigerian Football Federation, Ademola Olajire, gaming tycoon Adebutu was full of praises for the Super Eagles for their determination, professionalism and commitment throughout the qualifying campaign. Adebutu urged the Super Eagles not to rest on its oars, but to prepare hard to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria and Africa at the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia next year summer.

Nigeria’s John Obi Mikel (L) vies for the ball with Zambian midfielder Simon Silwimba during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying football match between Nigeria and Zambia in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on October 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images)

The Nigerian team, the Super Eagles, beat the Zambian team 1-0 on a Saturday FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria, becoming the first African side to seal a place at next year’s World Cup in Russia. Arsenal's Alex Iwobi scored the goal. The win puts them on an unassailable 13 points at the top of Group B.

Russia will be Nigeria’s sixth appearance at the World Cup.

Kensington Adebutu, 81, is the founder of Premier Lotto Limited , a company that deals in Lotto, a fixed odds game in which players contest against the House (the operator), and not against each other. The amount won is independent of other winners. The operator bears the total risk and literarily can win or lose.