Moses, Iwobi miss first Super Eagles training, but Rohr is confident of victory against Zambia

The Super Eagles of Nigeria held their first training Tuesday at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo ahead of the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia,without five first team players.

Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina and Victor Moses were not available at the training.

all missed the session which had about 200 Uyo fans in attendance.

Although Zambia have talking tough ahead of the game, Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr says that the team is under no pressure but added that but said it will be foolhardy to underrate the Zambians.

He said, “There is no pressure, we must not underrate the team of Zambia. I know that out here, everyone thinks it's going to be an easy game but I will say it won't be easy,” Rohr told TheCable.

“They are a good team now. They defeated Algeria home and away. This is my trouble, we need to focus to ensure that we don't underrate this team and I will speak with my players not believe that it will be easy.

“What I heard from some of the Zambian staffs is that their team will come out here and defeat us.

“Well, I don't make such declaration or proclamation when I am going into games. I have to respect the opponent.

“I want victory on Saturday but we don't have to announce anything. All we want is just to have a good match.

“The Zambia team is also full of young players and they did very well and you know that it's going to be difficult than our last game because they saw us already against Cameroon.

“They will not want to make the same mistakes they saw in that game and I am sure that they will want to have the same organisation like they had in Algeria.

“They can come out to counter play us but we have a team that can counter as well. We have a team that can defend well too.

“So, I am not afraid at all. All that I am concerned about now is to play well and win.

Rohr expressed faith in the defence of the Super Eagles as well as the entire squad, saying: “I am happy that we have a good defence now that can protect our goalkeeper.

“We know that we need a draw but in wanting to win we don't have to take so many risks that might work against us.

“We are very quiet, we trust in our players and we believe that we can do it again.

“We played two great games against Cameroon. We have nearly the same list and everyone that's coming is fit.

The coach said although a draw against the Chipolopolo is enough to guarantee World Cup qualification, he'd prefer to win for the fans.

“I know that a draw will be enough but I will love us to win so that we can celebrate well with our fans in Uyo that we have qualified for the World Cup officially after the game on Saturday,” he added.

The training session, which was watched by a few hundreds of Uyo fans, began at about 5pm with the team drawn into two groups having a light workout and doing some ball work.

The first group had skipper Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Nwakaeme, Leon Balogun, William Troost Ekong, John Ogu, Oghenekaro Etebo and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

The second group was made up of Elderson Echiejile, Daniel Akpeyi, Wilfred Ndidi, Uche Agbo, Mikel Agu, Dele Ajiboye, Ahmed Musa, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Aremu Afis and Kelechi Iheanacho.

After the ball work, coach Gernot Rohr made players run with the ball aerially in a contest that the competitive players obviously had fun with, each group running at full pelt and cheering wildly whenever they won.

Mikel's group lost twice and they were punished by Rohr with press-up drills.

While the outfield players were doing their thing, the three goalkeepers had their own session separately under the watchful eyes of goalkeeper trainers Alloy Agu and the Italian Enrico Pionetti but joined the rest of the squad after 35 minutes.

Super Eagles at Tuesday's training:

Dele Ajiboye

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders

Elderson Echiejile

Leon Balogun

Shehu Abdulahi

Uche Agbo

William Troost Ekong

Midfielders

Mikel Obi

Mikel Agu

John Ogu

Oghenekaro Etebo

Ogenyi Onazi

Aremu Afis

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi

Wilfred Ndidi

Forwards

Anthony Nwakaeme

Odion Ighalo

Kelechi Iheanacho

Ahmed Musa

Players Missing

Victor Moses

Moses Simon

Alex Iwobi

Chidozie Awaziem

Ola Aina