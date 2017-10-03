Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 3 October 2017 20:53 CET
 0 

Chelsea's Morata working hard for quick return from injury

By The Rainbow

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has set his sights on a quick return from the hamstring injury that forced him to pull out of Spain’s World Cup qualifiers.

Morata was injured in the first half of Chelsea’s 1-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester City last weekend.

The 24-year-old, who has scored seven goals in nine appearances since joining Chelsea in the close-season, initially joined up with Spain before their World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Israel.

But he withdraw from international duty after an MRI scan showed “a grade II myofascial injury in the hamstring muscles”.

It was feared Morata might be sidelined for up to a month, but Chelsea hope he will be available sooner and the former Real Madrid star has reported for assessment and rehabilitation.

On Tuesday, Morata posted a social media photo of himself in a Chelsea training top, with a target emoji ahead of Crystal Palace, the champions’ next opponents on October 14.

“I have no time to lose! Working hard towards recovery! Crystal Palace,” he tweeted.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.

Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@thenigerianvoice.com.

Sports News

“When was the last time you witnessed the sun rising from the west?”
By: Kevin Abdulrahman

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists