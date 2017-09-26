Gaborone United coach Rodolfo Zapata linked by Zimbabwe team

Botswana Premier League side Gaborone United (GU) might soon lose their coach Rodolfo Zapata if new reports coming in are anything go by. Reports are that Zimbabwe's Highlanders are courting the Argentinian.

Zimbabwe media reports suggest that negotiations are already at an advance stage between the two parties. This comes as Highlanders' current coach's contract comes to an end in three months time and has already indicated he will not be extending it.

Gaborone United management however claimed ignorance that coach Rolo Zapata might be wanted by Highlanders.

Advertisement

Rodolfo Zapata has applied his principles to international roles across USA, Canada, Argentina, Nigeria, South Africa and Botswana to great success, and thus he remains confident in what he will bring to any team. He is dedicated to making players better, and his account of facing adversity in shows his determination to succeed.

Source: The Patriot on Sunday (Botswana)