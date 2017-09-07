Marco Asensio will not trust coaches because of Eden Hazard: report

Asensio has enjoyed a stunning start to the new season, helping Real Madrid win both the Spanish and European Super Cups with wins over Manchester United and Barcelona.

But Spanish outlet Diario Gol say the 21-year-old is far from happy with life at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have been said to be lining up a new deal for Asensio in order to fend off the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, who were keen to sign him throughout the summer.

Yet Asensio is said to be unhappy with ALL of the club's coaches as he is aware they would rather have another superstar in their ranks.

And Diario Gol say that player is Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Real supposedly tried on numerous occasions to sign the Belgium international, who fired the Blues to the Premier League title last term.

Both manager Zinedine Zidane and club president Florentino Perez are reportedly keen to make him their latest Galactico signing further down the line.

Relations between the two European heavyweights are strong after Real allowed Alvaro Morata to move to Stamford Bridge rather than Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

Real Madrid News: Marco Asensio does not trust Los Blancos coaches

And Asensio is wary of the coaches because he knows they prefer Hazard.

Speaking yesterday, the Chelsea winger admitted he would be keen to move to La Liga in the future.

“For the moment I’m good in England,” he told Spanish newspaper Marca.

“I play for one of the best clubs in England, but the Spanish league is special.