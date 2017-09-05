Chukwu, Duomalong hail Super Eagles after 1-1 draw with Indomitable Lions of Cameroon

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were on Monday held to a 1-1 draw by Cameroon on Monday night in a crunch match played in Yauonde.

The Super Eagles pulled the feat came three days after hammering the Indomitable Lions 4-0 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

A second a win would have confirmed their qualification place in the 2018 World Cup.

Gernot Rohr's men survived early pressure, before they took the lead through Simon Moses, who lashed in a loose ball in the area.

Nigeria squandered several chances to double the lead, before goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa fouled Djoum Arnaud inside the area.

The referee pointed to the spot and Vincent Aboubacar kept his nerves to make it 1-1 with 15 minutes left.

The result sees the Eagles remain top of Group with 10 points, while Zambia who play Algeria on Tuesday are second with four points.

Cameroon are out of the running for the 2018 World Cup.

Nigerians are however happy that the Eagles were able to take four points off a maximum six from Cameroon, which pundits had regarded as the greatest threat to Nigeria’s qualification to the 2018 mundial.

Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Ben Duamlong has said the Eagles deserve a pat on the back for getting four points off the reigning African champions in their 2018 World Cup qualifying matches.

Speaking to Daily Trust on phone, Duamlong said there was no way Cameroon would have allowed the Super Eagles to do the double over them.

He said the reputation of the Lions was at stake so they did everything humanly possible to save what is left of their pride as African champions.

Duamlong said “I am satisfied with the performance of the Super Eagles. They did very well and deserve a pat on the back.

“The Lions of Cameroon were humiliated in the first leg so there was no way they would have allowed a repeat of such disgrace. They had to save their faces.

“At this stage, we can begin to look towards Russia 2018 with confidence. It is not yet over but more than half of the job has been done,” he said.

From a technical point of view, the former Plateau United and Kaduna United coach said the Eagles struggled towards the end of the match due to the substitution of Mikel Obi.

“When Mikel was substituted, the midfield was not firm again. You and I know that he brings stability to the midfield.

“In all the boys did well and should be commended,” he reiterated.

Another Former Nigerian manager Christian Chukwu described as a good result the Super Eagles' draw against the African championsin Yaoundé.

Chukwu said he expected a huge fight back from the African champions in their backyard after the 0-4 humbling at the hands of the Nigerians in Uyo on Friday.

“The 1-1 draw against Cameroon in Yaoundé is not a bad result. I must say a big congratulations to the Super Eagles.

“The Eagles did everything well in the encounter. At least the Cameroonians' equalising goal came from the penalty spot.

“Of course, nobody would have expected another massacre from Cameroon after the massive four unreplied loss to the Eagles on Friday in Uyo.

“I expected a fight back from them and that was what happened. At least they proved themselves as African champions.

“It's wholly a good result as we just have to beat Zambia in Nigeria to cement our ticket to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

“The team is compact, we just have to continue building up by keeping the squad together and engaging them in more quality friendly matches.

“I tell you that team is quite good and will be ready to take on the world in Russia,” said the former Nigerian strongman to supersport.com.

Nigeria further firm their grip on the summit of Group B on 10 points, six behind closest challengers Zambia while Cameroon move to the third spot on three points with Algeria at the base on one point.

The Eagles have two matches to play against the Southern African side, Zambia, and Algeria to confirm their ticket for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.